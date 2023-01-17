Shutterstock, Meta Expand Partnership With an Eye Toward AI

Global creative platform Shutterstock expanded its partnership with Meta to combine its extensive library of images, music and video with Meta’s continued investment in artificial intelligence.

Shutterstock said the expanded partnership will allow the two companies to bring new creative offerings to market, build on Shutterstock’s ecosystem to compensate and connect contributors to creators and enable Meta to use Shutterstock’s expansive content library to develop, evaluate and train its machine learning capabilities.

The expanded Meta agreement is part of Shutterstock’s strategy of being at the center of content, design, innovation and technology, and Shutterstock noted that it was one of the first companies to pay artists for their contributions to training machine learning models.

Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy said in a statement, “AI has the potential to drive an explosion of creativity. Shutterstock is expanding our long-standing relationship with Meta—which follows our partnerships with OpenAI and LG AI Research, announced last year—to reinforce our mission to invest in technology that brings creative ideas to life faster. We want to automate the busywork required to complete creative projects and help creators understand how their work is resonating. Our content will remain at the heart of these advancements both on and off our platform, and we will continue to shape the future of generative AI in a way that is ethical and artist-centric.”