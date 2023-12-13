Lessons Learned

Shiv Gupta Embraced Education to Become an Ad-Tech Entrepreneur

The U of Digital founder on taking a more personal approach to tech sales

Shiv Gupta
Shiv Gupta founded U of Digital in 2018 with a goal of moving professional development away from perfunctory modules.Shiv Gupta
By Catherine Perloff

Shiv Gupta is widely considered an early ad-tech guru, founding ad-tech education firm U of Digital to help tech workers be more savvy at their jobs. The platform reaches employees at 44 companies including Yahoo, Pinterest, Nielsen and FreeWheel to teach the nuts and bolts of programmatic advertising. U of Digital’s newsletter, which is a primer of the biggest ad-tech news of the week, reaches more than 7,000 subscribers.

But Gupta started his career not particularly interested or knowledgeable about advertising at all.

Adweek magazine cover
This story first appeared in the December 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Catherine Perloff

Catherine Perloff

Catherine is an Adweek staff reporter covering ad tech and platforms.

