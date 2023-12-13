Shiv Gupta is widely considered an early ad-tech guru, founding ad-tech education firm U of Digital to help tech workers be more savvy at their jobs. The platform reaches employees at 44 companies including Yahoo, Pinterest, Nielsen and FreeWheel to teach the nuts and bolts of programmatic advertising. U of Digital’s newsletter, which is a primer of the biggest ad-tech news of the week, reaches more than 7,000 subscribers.