Reddit to Roll Out Image Editing Tools on iOS Its full-screen video player debuted on Android Redditors can crop, rotate or markup images with text, stickers, or drawingsReddit By David Cohen6 mins ago Reddit will roll out new image editing tools for iOS next week, enabling Redditors to crop, rotate or markup images with text, stickers, or drawings.