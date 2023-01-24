Reddit: How to Leave a Subreddit on Mobile

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Reddit lets users join a wide variety of “subreddits,” or communities that are focused on specific topics. After a user joins a subreddit, they have the option to leave the subreddit in the future if they no longer want to be part of that community.

Our guide will show you how to leave a subreddit while using the Reddit mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Reddit app on iOS.

Step 1: While viewing Reddit’s home screen, tap the icon of three horizontal lines in the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap the subreddit you want to leave.

Step 3: Tap the “Joined” button near the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Tap “Leave” on the window that appears at the bottom of the screen.