Publisher Reach Debuts AI-based Content Recommendation Tool

Neptune Recommender has increased the publisher's page views by 40% this year

Publisher Reach Debuts AI-based Content Recommendation Tool
The Neptune Recommender tool uses machine learning and first-party cookies to serve relevant ads to readers based on prior reading history.Enis Aksoy/Getty Images
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

U.K. publisher Reach plc, which operates more than 130 news sites including The Mirror and Manchester Daily News, announced Monday the commercial debut of a content recommendation tool. Called Neptune Recommender, the product uses machine learning and first-party cookies to serve visitors targeted suggestions for further reading.

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's senior media reporter.

