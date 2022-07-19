Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

U.K. publisher Reach plc, which operates more than 130 news sites including The Mirror and Manchester Daily News, announced Monday the commercial debut of a content recommendation tool. Called Neptune Recommender, the product uses machine learning and first-party cookies to serve visitors targeted suggestions for further reading.