Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
U.K. publisher Reach plc, which operates more than 130 news sites including The Mirror and Manchester Daily News, announced Monday the commercial debut of a content recommendation tool. Called Neptune Recommender, the product uses machine learning and first-party cookies to serve visitors targeted suggestions for further reading.