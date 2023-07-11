As linear television viewership continues to decline, advertisers’ appetite for reaching live audiences has only grown in proportion.

To capitalize on this opportunity and tap into lucrative video budgets, publishers including Condé Nast, Penske Media Corp. (PMC) and Overtime have all recently launched or expanded their livestream video capabilities.

The uptick of interest in the technology—by no means a new medium—comes as the boundaries between linear, digital and social video continue to blur, and the ecosystem grows more fragmented.