Publishers Turn to Livestreaming to Once Again Tap Video Budgets

The tech offers advertisers live audiences for digital prices

illustration of phone with live button on
Scaled, live viewership has become increasingly rare.Kacy Burdette
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

 

As linear television viewership continues to decline, advertisers’ appetite for reaching live audiences has only grown in proportion. 

To capitalize on this opportunity and tap into lucrative video budgets, publishers including Condé Nast, Penske Media Corp. (PMC) and Overtime have all recently launched or expanded their livestream video capabilities.

The uptick of interest in the technology—by no means a new medium—comes as the boundaries between linear, digital and social video continue to blur, and the ecosystem grows more fragmented.

Adweek magazine cover
This story first appeared in the July 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's senior media reporter.

