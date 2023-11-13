AI News

Publishers' AI Licensing Negotiations Mark an Inflection Point

Copyright law favors creators, but commercial compromise offers a hedge against uncertainty

illustration of a robot hand handing money to a human hand holding a newspaper
Before gen AI, publishers and search engines maintained a largely mutualistic relationship.Kacy Burdette
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

Driven by the uncertainty surrounding generative AI, news publishers have begun the complex process of drafting licensing agreements that would, in exchange for payment, grant AI firms access to their content.

Publishers are faced with the impossible—albeit familiar—dilemma of needing to determine what is best for them now based on what might happen in the future.

“It’s essentially an economic question,” said one digital publishing executive, speaking anonymously. “What is the value of the content you have produced, what will its value be in the future, and are you willing to part with that based on what is being offered?”

Prior to the advent of gen AI technology, publishers and search engines maintained a largely mutualistic relationship.

Now,

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Nov. 14, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's senior media reporter.

