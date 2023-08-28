Prime Video's Shock and Awe Strategy for The Boys Season 3

Get the product or service noticed and make people feel something. Leave them transformed and more willing to act—whether that means a click or purchase.

For Amazon’s Prime Video, the task was to persuade the public to watch the new season of its original series The Boys.

One obstacle: The Boys had already aired two seasons—the latest one ending in October 2020. If people hadn’t tuned in yet, why would they start streaming Season 3, which was scheduled to begin in June 2022? History suggests even fans of shows aren’t guaranteed to return.