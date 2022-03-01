Platforms Pinterest Adds Hebrew to Language Options The platform is now available in 38 languages Pinterest said there are already over 55 million Pins in Hebrew on its platformPinterest By David Cohen5 mins ago Pinterest added Hebrew as a language option for all Android, iOS and web users worldwide. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program By David Cohen Platforms Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board By David Cohen Platforms Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool By David Cohen Platforms Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week By David Cohen Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like History Is Repeating Itself in the Current Digital Advertising Landscape By Kelly Nash, Data Product Lead, IBM Watson Advertising Marketers Still Aren’t Ready for a World Without Cookies By Epsilon Yes, Your Brand Needs to Get Into NFTs By Salah Zalatimo, CEO, Voice Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans