Platforms

Pew Research Center Peels Back the Curtain on Twitter ‘Lurkers’

49% of U.S. adults post fewer than five times per month, on average

Just 21% of lurkers visit Twitter every day, compared with 55% of more active usersPeopleImages/iStock
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

5 mins ago

Pew Research Center did some digging on the non-social people on social media—specifically, “lurkers” on Twitter.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Vestiaire Collective

Fashion & Apparel

Puppets Made From Upcycled Clothes Strut the Runway in This Quirky Fashion Campaign

By Brittaney Kiefer

Augmented Reality

Snapchat: How to Change Your Bitmoji’s Background

By Brandy Shaul

Mcdonalds Szechuan Sauce packets and chicken nuggets

Food & Beverage

McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce Returns, but Only Golden Arches App Users Can Order It

By David Kaplan

Women's Health Brands Are Baring All and Unapologetically Fighting Censorship

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Women’s Health Brands Are Baring All and Unapologetically Fighting Censorship

By Natalie Venegas

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

You Might Like


The Drive to First-Party Data

By Permutive


Automotive Marketing Today Is All About Finding Opportunity in the Known Unknowns

By Kim Stonehouse


What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps?

By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi


Stop Wasting Ad Dollars and Level Up With Mobility Data

By Mike Peralta, VP and GM of Marketing Solutions, a division of T-Mobile USA