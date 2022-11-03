Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney , NBCU , Publicis Media , The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7 .

Penske Media Corp. (PMC) plans to make a splash in the Los Angeles creativity scene with Los Angeles Capital of Culture & Creativity (LA3C), a two-day music, food and arts festival that boasts of headliners like Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, K-pop outfit Seventeen and more. Now, the festival is announcing a host of brand activations from Penske properties that add an additional dash of star power with participants Robert Downey, Jr. and Cate Blanchett.