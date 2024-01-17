Discover exciting ways to capitalize on the power and passion of the sports community at Adweek’s Sports Marketing Summit . Register today to join us in NYC or virtually on May 9.

Page Six, the celebrity and gossip arm of the New York Post, has spent a year building a new video studio, Page Six Studio, to help the entertainment title dramatically increase the volume of its video content.

The project is the latest in a series of efforts undertaken by the Post to position Page Six as a standalone brand, said Brad Elders, the chief operating officer at the Post, to diversify its advertising business, expand its audience and strengthen its non-news products.

“This was not fully motivated by the fact that news has become a pariah for some advertisers,” Elders said. “It was that, coupled with the fact that we had this huge opportunity in front of us.”

Page Six could reach a larger, different demographic, providing the Post—a regional news publisher whose reporting skews conservative—a degree of insulation against the cyclicality of news media, said Andrew Becks, chief strategy officer at the media agency 301 Digital.

An overlooked asset

The 47-year-old entertainment title Page Six has its own branding and a separate website, making it easier to pitch as a distinct party.

Between the studio buildout and a series of new editorial and sales hires, the gossip watchdog has received the largest net-new investment in the last year, according to the publisher.

Page Six attracts between 25 million to 30 million unique monthly visitors, per Comscore, and the majority of its audience lives outside of New York, said Shannon Toumey, vice president of strategy and partnerships.

In addition, a series of a-ha moments helped the Post realize the latent potential of Page Six, said Elders.

When Taylor Swift visited New York for a handful of dinners last fall, Page Six’s report drove a traffic windfall, hinting at the size of its untapped audience.

Another hit came from its podcast Virtual Reali-Tea, which follows hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy as they chronicle the goings-on of the Real Housewives cast and other members of the Bravo extended universe.

The podcast is filmed and hosts live tapings, which often feature talent from the series, attracting a fervent fanbase, said Page Six managing editor Ally D’Aluisio. With the new video studio producing 15 to 20 video segments per day, Page Six hopes to improve its odds of turning those moments into pops of virality.

Expanding its advertising aperture

The entertainment title could feasibly attract a far larger audience than the Post, whose coverage focuses primarily on the New York area.

Its readership could be monetized through products like events, merchandise, or product-specific subscriptions. Later this year, Page Six plans to launch a jewelry line.

Page Six also draws in a different audience demographic, primarily affluent, educated women, said Becks. Taking it to market independently could help unlock new advertising categories for the Post, such as entertainment, luxury and beauty.

Even if the Post and its conservative reporting left an advertiser reluctant to partner with it, Page Six could still land their business, said media analyst Simon Owens.

For advertisers that want to reach across both publishers, growing Page Six enhances those offerings as well. Direct sales, for instance, at the gossip title grew by double digits in 2023, and the launch sponsor for the Page Six Studio, Tri-State Cadillac, is an expansion of a previous partnership.

Still, neither investment is a sure bet, according to Owens. Page Six experimented with a television offering several years ago before pulling the plug, and publishers have been burned many times before pinning their hopes on video.

“The increase in video inventory means individual visits are better monetized, but volume is only half the issue,” Owens said. “The quality still needs to be there.”