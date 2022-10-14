Meta to Cut Off Support for Facebook Instant Articles in April 2023

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Then-Facebook introduced Instant Articles in May 2015 with the aim of letting publishers on its platform provide users with content that boasted faster load times and more rich media. Now-Meta said Friday that support for Instant Articles will be no more as of mid-April 2023.