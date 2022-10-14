Publishing

Meta to Cut Off Support for Facebook Instant Articles in April 2023

The format debuted in May 2015 as a way for publishers to provide content with faster load times, rich media

Facebook Instant Articles, 2015-styleFacebook
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

2 mins ago

Then-Facebook introduced Instant Articles in May 2015 with the aim of letting publishers on its platform provide users with content that boasted faster load times and more rich media. Now-Meta said Friday that support for Instant Articles will be no more as of mid-April 2023.

