Meta to Cut Off Support for Facebook Instant Articles in April 2023

Then-Facebook introduced Instant Articles in May 2015 with the aim of letting publishers on its platform provide users with content that boasted faster load times and more rich media. Now-Meta said Friday that support for Instant Articles will be no more as of mid-April 2023.