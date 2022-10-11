Meta Connect: No Name Change, But the High-End Meta Quest Pro Is Introduced

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

This year’s edition of Meta Connect hardly compares to the 2021 event—there was no company name change, and the avatars still lack lower torsos, although the latter will not be true for much longer. But Tuesday’s event did bring one major piece of news in the unveiling of the Meta Quest Pro high-end virtual reality headset.