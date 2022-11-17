Messenger: How to Use the Thankful for Friends Chat Theme

Ahead of the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., Messenger released a “Thankful for Friends” chat theme that adds a Thanksgiving-themed background to conversations. When this theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji will automatically be updated to the “Smiley Face With Tongue Sticking Out of the Mouth” emoji.

Our guide will show you how to use the Thankful for Friends chat theme in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Thankful for Friends” theme.”

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.