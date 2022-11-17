Chat & Messaging

Messenger: How to Use the Thankful for Friends Chat Theme

Users can celebrate Thanksgiving in their private conversations

Messenger and Instagram users can celebrate Thanksgiving with a new chat themeMeta
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

6 mins ago


Ahead of the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., Messenger released a “Thankful for Friends” chat theme that adds a Thanksgiving-themed background to conversations. When this theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji will automatically be updated to the “Smiley Face With Tongue Sticking Out of the Mouth” emoji.

Our guide will show you how to use the Thankful for Friends chat theme in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

image

Step 3: Tap the “Thankful for Friends” theme.”

image

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

image

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles