Messenger: How to Use the Hanukkah Chat Theme

A Hanukkah chat theme is now available in the Messenger and Instagram applications
By Brandy Shaul

21 seconds ago

Hanukkah begins Dec. 18 and, to celebrate the occasion, Messenger released a Hanukkah chat theme that adds a sweater-themed background to conversations.

When this theme is activated, the chat’s emoji will automatically be updated to the menorah emoji. In addition, three word effects will automatically be added to the chat for the words “candle,” “menorah” and “presents.”

Our guide will show you how to use the Hanukkah chat theme in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

image

Step 3: Tap the “Hanukkah” chat theme.

image

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

image

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

