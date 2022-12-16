Messenger: How to Use the Hanukkah Chat Theme

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Hanukkah begins Dec. 18 and, to celebrate the occasion, Messenger released a Hanukkah chat theme that adds a sweater-themed background to conversations.

When this theme is activated, the chat’s emoji will automatically be updated to the menorah emoji. In addition, three word effects will automatically be added to the chat for the words “candle,” “menorah” and “presents.”

Our guide will show you how to use the Hanukkah chat theme in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Hanukkah” chat theme.

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.