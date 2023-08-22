Market Research

After Record Downturn, Media M&A Shows Signs of Rebound

But valuations—increasingly based on cash flow rather than revenue—could drop

colorful waves carrying a rolled-up newspaper
M&A could resume at the turn of the year, but valuations could be lower.Adweek/Getty Images
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

TV isn’t what it used to be. Join the Convergent TV Summit in LA this October 25 with media, technology and marketing leaders to prepare for new trends and make industry connections.

A cocktail of adverse economic factors has brought the number of merger and acquisition deals in the media sector this year to its lowest level since 2020, according to financial data provider LSEG Deals Intelligence.

But a recent swell of positive indicators—including, in time for the fourth quarter, a general market upswing and a resurgence in ad demand—suggests that activity in the space could resume by the turn of the year, according to interviews with media analysts and M&A advisers. 

“There

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's senior media reporter.

Recommended articles