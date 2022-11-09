Mastodon: How to Turn Off Animated Avatars

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

By default, animated avatars will automatically animate as users browse the Mastodon mobile application. However, users have the option to disable animated avatars if they no longer want to see these animations.

Our guide will show you how to turn off animated avatars in the Mastodon mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app on iOS.

Step 1: On Mastodon’s home screen, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap the gray toggle to the right of “Disable animated avatars.” This toggle will turn green when animated avatars are turned off.