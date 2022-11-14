Mastodon: How to Mute Someone

As users browse content in the Mastodon social networking application, they may come across content and/or users they’re not interested in seeing. Mastodon allows people to mute other users in order to stop seeing their content on the platform.

Our guide will show you how to mute someone in the Mastodon mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of a post from the user you want to mute. Note: You can also tap the three dots in the corner of the user’s profile.

Step 2: Tap “Mute [Name].”

Step 3: Tap the “Mute” button on the confirmation window that appears on the screen.