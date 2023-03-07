An old marketing industry technique is seeing a resurgence in popularity these days: MMM. Marketing mix modeling, sometimes referred to as media mix modeling, measures the impact of a company’s advertising in various marketing channels— TV , magazines, podcasts and more—while factoring in other variables such as budget spending and economic forces.

Though the concept has been around for years, MMM is back in vogue thanks to advancements in machine learning and data analytics. When you consider the death of third-party cookies, and the fact that MMMs take a top-down approach to market analysis while placing less emphasis on user-level data, it’s little surprise that MMM is having a renaissance.