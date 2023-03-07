Practical Insights

Demystifying Marketing Mix Modeling

You don't need to be a data scientist to get the most out of it

Illustration of several curved, multicolored arrows against a blue background.
There are multiple phases, and different producers will generate unique twists to cater to unique data needs.lvcandy/Getty Images
By Michael Stahl

10 mins ago

An old marketing industry technique is seeing a resurgence in popularity these days: MMM. Marketing mix modeling, sometimes referred to as media mix modeling, measures the impact of a company’s advertising in various marketing channels—TV, magazines, podcasts and more—while factoring in other variables such as budget spending and economic forces.

Though the concept has been around for years, MMM is back in vogue thanks to advancements in machine learning and data analytics. When you consider the death of third-party cookies, and the fact that MMMs take a top-down approach to market analysis while placing less emphasis on user-level data, it’s little surprise that MMM is having a renaissance.

Michael Stahl

Michael Stahl is a freelance writer for Adweek.

