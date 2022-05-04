Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

LinkedIn Settles With Department of Labor Over Gender-Based Pay Discrimination Allegations

They cover the period of March 1, 2015, through March 1, 2017

LinkedIn agreed to pay $1.8 million in back wages and interest to the affected workersKhosrork/iStock

By David Cohen



LinkedIn reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor over allegations of systemic, gender-based pay discrimination that the regulator’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs discovered covering the period of March 1, 2015, through March 1, 2017.

