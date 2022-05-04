LinkedIn Settles With Department of Labor Over Gender-Based Pay Discrimination Allegations

Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..
LinkedIn reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor over allegations of systemic, gender-based pay discrimination that the regulator’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs discovered covering the period of March 1, 2015, through March 1, 2017.