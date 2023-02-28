Platforms

LinkedIn: How to Stop Auto-Play Videos on Mobile

Users can save data by preventing clips from playing automatically

LinkedIn users can control whether videos play automatically as they browse the platformLinkedIn
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

11 mins ago

By default, videos will automatically play as users come across them in the LinkedIn mobile application. However, users have the option to prevent videos from automatically playing.

Our guide will show you how to stop videos from automatically playing in the LinkedIn mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the LinkedIn app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap your profile picture in the top-left corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings” at the bottom of LinkedIn’s side menu.

image

Step 3: Tap “Account preferences.”

image

Step 4: Under the “General preferences” section, tap “Autoplay videos.”

image

Step 5: Tap “Never Autoplay Videos” to stop videos from automatically playing on LinkedIn. You can also tap “Wi-Fi Connections Only” to prevent videos from automatically playing unless your device is connected to Wi-Fi.

image

This guide was first published in March 2018 and was updated in February 2023.

