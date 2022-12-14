Jobs on Facebook Feature to Disappear Feb. 22

When you come at the king, you best not miss. Facebook came at LinkedIn and missed.

Facebook users began seeing notifications this week that Jobs on Facebook will be history as of Feb. 22.

Clicking on the notification brings users to a help page that reads, “Jobs on Facebook will no longer be available on the Facebook application, Facebook mobile website or Facebook desktop site for both employers and seekers. To learn how to access and download Facebook Jobs content you shared, go to How do I view my information on Facebook?”

Facebook introduced Facebook Jobs in Canada and the U.S. in February 2017, expanding it to 40 more countries one year later.

However, Meta shut down the feature in February everywhere except Canada and the U.S. and removed the ability to distribute free jobs via a partner integration with the Facebook Jobs API (application-programming interface).