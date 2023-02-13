Video Marketing

In-Stream vs. Out-Stream: Inside the Update Reshaping Video Advertising

The introduction of a new class of video aims to head off a dramatic upheaval in ad revenue

infinity illustration
The new definitions of in-stream and out-stream threatened to upend the economy of digital video advertising.Adweek/Volanthevist/Getty Images
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

37 seconds ago

Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.


In late January, inside a sunny conference room at the JW Marriott in Marco Island, Fla., a working group of advertising technology executives gathered to discuss a contentious new update to a pair of terms—in-stream and out-stream advertising—whose precise definition would determine the fate of billions of dollars in digital video advertising.

The overhaul, which the Interactive Advertising Bureau Tech Lab had unveiled in August, redefined the meaning of in-stream and out-stream advertising, a technical binary the advertising industry had long used to classify its digital video inventory.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's senior media reporter.

Recommended articles