In late January, inside a sunny conference room at the JW Marriott in Marco Island, Fla., a working group of advertising technology executives gathered to discuss a contentious new update to a pair of terms—in-stream and out-stream advertising—whose precise definition would determine the fate of billions of dollars in digital video advertising.
The overhaul, which the Interactive Advertising Bureau Tech Lab had unveiled in August, redefined the meaning of in-stream and out-stream advertising, a technical binary the advertising industry had long used to classify its digital video inventory.