Instagram: How to Use the Hanukkah Chat Theme

In 2022, Hanukkah begins Dec. 18, and Instagram is marking the occasion with the release of a Hanukkah chat theme that adds a sweater design to a conversation’s background. A menorah is featured in the center of the design.

Our guide will show you how to use the Hanukkah chat theme in the Instagram application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Hanukkah” theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap the Hanukkah theme, the conversation will be updated.