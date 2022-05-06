Instagram: How to Use the 2022 API Heritage Month Stickers in Stories

Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..
To mark Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Instagram released a new set of API Heritage Month stickers in Stories. These stickers have different designs than the API Heritage Month stickers that were released in 2021.