Instagram: How to Use the 2022 API Heritage Month Stickers in Stories

These embellishments are different than those available in 2021

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage MonthMeta
Brandy Shaul

2 mins ago

To mark Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Instagram released a new set of API Heritage Month stickers in Stories. These stickers have different designs than the API Heritage Month stickers that were released in 2021.

Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

