Instagram: How to See the Posts You've Liked

Users can browse all of the posts they've previously enjoyed

Instagram users can view the posts they've previously "Liked" on the platformMeta
By Brandy Shaul

Instagram allows users to view all of the posts they’ve previously “Liked” on the photo- and video-sharing platform. While users are viewing their “Likes,” they can tap on a post’s thumbnail to view the post again in full, where they can leave comments, “unlike” the post and more.

Our guide will show you how to view the posts you’ve “Liked” from within in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: While viewing your Instagram profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Your activity.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Interactions.”

image

Step 4: Tap “Likes.”

image

Now, you’ll see a list of the posts you’ve liked on Instagram. You can sort them to view posts in a desired order, view posts from a certain account and more.

image

This guide was first published in June 2017 and was updated in November 2022.

