Instagram: How to See the Posts You've Liked

Instagram allows users to view all of the posts they’ve previously “Liked” on the photo- and video-sharing platform. While users are viewing their “Likes,” they can tap on a post’s thumbnail to view the post again in full, where they can leave comments, “unlike” the post and more.

Our guide will show you how to view the posts you’ve “Liked” from within in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: While viewing your Instagram profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Your activity.”

Step 3: Tap “Interactions.”

Step 4: Tap “Likes.”

Now, you’ll see a list of the posts you’ve liked on Instagram. You can sort them to view posts in a desired order, view posts from a certain account and more.

This guide was first published in June 2017 and was updated in November 2022.