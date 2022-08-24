Instagram: How to Stop Your Stories From Being Archived

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.).
Instagram allows each user to save their Stories posts to a private “Archive” within the photo- and video-sharing application. This Archive allows users to view their past Stories posts after they’ve expired from public view. Users can also share posts from their Archive, as well as add archived posts to Highlights on their profile.