How Sperry Is Navigating the Waves All These Years Later

After almost 90 years, the inventor of boat shoes is still as relevant as ever

Headshot of Colin Daniels
By Colin Daniels

Sperry has been known for its boating shoes since 1935, and has grown into a classic footwear brand for everyday wear. In changing times, Sperry has stayed relevant by collaborating with various artists and movie franchises, including Jaws, while remaining true to the quality standards set by sailor, inventor and explorer Paul Sperry.

As the creator of the world’s first boat shoe, Sperry has a strong foundation in style and has created footwear suitable both in and out of the water. Sperry aims to be inclusive, environmentally conscious, community-oriented and purpose-driven.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with CMO Elizabeth Drori and Edina Sultanik, director of brand communications and partnerships, to discuss how this iconic brand has stayed relevant over the years and what’s next for Sperry.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or iHeartRadio.

