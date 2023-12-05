Mike WiLL Made-It Is Creating Harmony Beyond Beats

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

Music is often referred to as the universal language because it can evoke emotions in anyone regardless of the language the artist is singing or rapping in.

But while most people have favorite artists, many do not know the producers behind them who come up with the beats and other song elements. Music producer Mike WiLL Made-It is determined to not just impact the music industry, but create change beyond the studio.

Mike WiLL Made-It is best known for producing beats for hip-hop and pop artists including “We Can’t Stop” by Miley Cyrus, “Formation” by Beyoncé and “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar. In 2006, the producer and rapper founded the label EarDrummer Records, signing acts such as Rae Sremmurd.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Mike WiLL Made-It to talk about his experiences working with artists such as Cyrus and Lil Yachty, and his plans for making a positive impact on his community.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.