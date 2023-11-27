Gen Z Is Talking and It's Time for Brands to Listen Up

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Have you ever had someone complain about you to others, but never actually talk to you about it? It’s frustrating! Similarly, Gen Z feels annoyed when marketers try to appeal to them without actually speaking with them. That’s where JUV Consulting comes in.

JUV was founded in 2016 by three close friends, and has since become a leading agency for helping businesses with future-proofing. The agency provides a wide range of services, including market research, brand strategy, purpose-driven TikTok campaigns and building communities of creators.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with JUV Consulting co-founders Ziad Ahmed and Shaina Zafar to discuss why it’s important to listen to Gen Z now, rather than later.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.