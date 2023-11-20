Your favorite social media event is heading back to NYC this April 9–11! Join Social Media Week with marketing leaders and content creators to stay ahead of trends in 2024. Register now to save 50% on your pass .

At its best, social media can be a space for fun and creativity. This is what you’ll find when watching Eric Sedeño‘s content on TikTok and Instagram.

Sedeño may be known for his funny TikTok videos, but he started out with a career in graphic design. Along with growing a community across social platforms, he started the candle business Groove Gives with his brother. With every candle purchase, the company makes a donation to a local nonprofit addressing community needs like food insecurity.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Sedeño to hear how his journey to making TikTok videos began, how he’s creating a safe space on social media, and how he’s creating social impact one candle at a time.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.