Hive: How to View NSFW Content

The Hive social networking application allows users to share mature or “not safe for work” (NSFW) content, so long as creators tag it as containing mature content. For instance, someone could share a photo of a painting or sculpture featuring nudity, so long as they tagged the post as being NSFW.

By default, posts marked as NSFW will be hidden from other users. However, users can activate a toggle that will allow them to see NSFW content as they browse the Hive app.

Our guide will show you how to enable NSFW content in the Hive mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Hive app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Hive profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Privacy & Safety.”

Step 3: Tap “Mature Content.”

Step 4: Tap the gray toggle to the right of “Display Mature Content” to allow the Hive application to show you posts that have been tagged as being NSFW. The toggle will turn green when the setting is activated.