Social How-To

Hive: How to View NSFW Content

Mature posts are hidden by default

Hive is a social networking application on iOS and Android devicesHive
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

10 seconds ago

The Hive social networking application allows users to share mature or “not safe for work” (NSFW) content, so long as creators tag it as containing mature content. For instance, someone could share a photo of a painting or sculpture featuring nudity, so long as they tagged the post as being NSFW.

By default, posts marked as NSFW will be hidden from other users. However, users can activate a toggle that will allow them to see NSFW content as they browse the Hive app.

Our guide will show you how to enable NSFW content in the Hive mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Hive app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Hive profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Privacy & Safety.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Mature Content.”

image

Step 4: Tap the gray toggle to the right of “Display Mature Content” to allow the Hive application to show you posts that have been tagged as being NSFW. The toggle will turn green when the setting is activated.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles