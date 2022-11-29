Hive: How to Stop Users From Asking You Questions

By default, Hive users can ask other people questions on the social networking platform through an “Asks” feature. However, users can turn this feature off if they don’t want others to be able to ask them questions.

Our guide will show you how to turn off the questions feature in the Hive mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Hive app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Hive profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Asks.”

Step 3: Tap the green toggle to the right of “Allow Questions” to stop users from being able to ask you questions on Hive.