Twitter: How to Protect Your Tweets

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.).
Twitter gives users the ability to “protect their tweets” so only their followers can view them. Once someone turns on this feature, other Twitter users will have to send the user a request if they’d like to follow them, and the user can approve or deny each of these follower requests.