Twitter: How to Protect Your Tweets

Users can prevent non-followers from viewing their content

8 mins ago

Twitter gives users the ability to “protect their tweets” so only their followers can view them. Once someone turns on this feature, other Twitter users will have to send the user a request if they’d like to follow them, and the user can approve or deny each of these follower requests.

