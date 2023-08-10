Artificial Intelligence

How Publishers Are Preparing For Google's AI-Enhanced Search

The AI-enabled results could throttle readership to an ‘apocalyptic’ degree

AI search traffic
Experts predict that Google's Search Generative Experience could reduce up to 80% of publishers' organic search traffic if implemented in its current form.
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

 

Google’s early reveal of its AI-enhanced Search Generative Experience (SGE) in May has sent publishers scrambling to prepare for a major disruption to their organic search traffic—which typically constitutes their largest source of readership—and ultimately, revenue.

When fully incorporated into search, which could happen as early as this fall, SGE could reduce publishers’ organic search traffic anywhere from 20% to 80%, according to interviews with media executives, SEO consultants and AI technologists. 

Unlike in editorial, the commercial benefits of the technology are already here.

In response, publishers are mitigating the potential effects of such a decline, including building out their direct channels,...

Headshot of Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's senior media reporter.

