Google’s early reveal of its AI-enhanced Search Generative Experience (SGE) in May has sent publishers scrambling to prepare for a major disruption to their organic search traffic—which typically constitutes their largest source of readership—and ultimately, revenue.

When fully incorporated into search, which could happen as early as this fall, SGE could reduce publishers’ organic search traffic anywhere from 20% to 80%, according to interviews with media executives, SEO consultants and AI technologists.

In response, publishers are mitigating the potential effects of such a decline, including building out their direct channels,...