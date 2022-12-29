Platforms

Facebook: How to Stop Users From Seeing the Things You Follow

Users can change a setting that applies to people, Pages and lists

Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

3 mins ago

By default, users may be able to see the people, Pages and lists another user follows on Facebook. However, users have the option to hide these items from others so they can’t see them.

Our guide will show you how to change who can see the people, Pages and lists you follow on Facebook.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Facebook app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the menu icon in Facebook’s bottom navigation bar.

image

Step 2: Scroll down and tap “Settings & privacy.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Privacy shortcuts.”

image

Step 4: Under the “Privacy” section, tap “See more privacy settings.”

image

Step 5: Under the “Your Activity” section, tap “Who can see the people, Pages and lists you follow?”

image

Step 6: Tap “Public,” “Friends” or “Friends except…” depending on your preference.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

New Year Offer: Use Promo Code "SAVE25NYE" on an Annual Subscription to Save 25%

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles