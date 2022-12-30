Facebook: How to Hide Your Friends List

Platforms

Users can prevent others from seeing who they've connected with

By default, Facebook users may be able to see the people someone else has befriended on the social networking platform. However, users have the option to hide their friends list from other users if they’d rather keep this list private.

Our guide will show you how to stop others from being able to view your Facebook friends list.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Facebook application on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the “Menu” icon in Facebook’s bottom navigation bar.

image

Step 2: Scroll down and tap “Settings & privacy.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Privacy shortcuts.”

image

Step 4: Tap “See more privacy settings.”

image

Step 5: Under the “How people find and contact you” section, tap “Who can see your friends list?”

image

Step 6: Tap “Public,” “Friends,” or “Friends except…,” depending on your preference.

