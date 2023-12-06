Exclusive: Google Lets Advertisers Opt Out of Search Partner Network on All Campaigns Following Adalytics Report

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Google is now giving buyers more tools to avoid ads showing up next to unsavory content following the findings of an Adalytics report last week, Adweek has exclusively learned.

The Adalytics report examined a lesser-known pocket of Google inventory called the Search Partner Network (SPN). This network includes publishers who use Google’s search interfaces on their sites and are eligible for monetization via advertising. Large brands who bought Google search ads ended up running on pornographic, sanctioned and pirated websites, claims that Google said were wildly exaggerated.

Buyers are automatically opted into advertising on the SPN, but have the option to opt out on Search and Shopping ad campaigns. For other campaign types, like artificial intelligence-powered Performance Max (Pmax) and Universal App Campaigns, buyers could not opt out of SPN inventory.

Now, Google is temporarily allowing brands to opt out of placing their ads on SPN for all campaign types, including Pmax and App Campaigns. Some sources first learned of the new opt-out option for Pmax campaigns on Friday. Google confirmed the change last night.

“Our priority is our partners and we listen closely to their feedback, which is why we are temporarily offering a new option to opt out,” a Google spokesperson told Adweek. “Adalytics made wildly exaggerated claims by trying to generate as many negative ad placements as they could, but our own analysis found that those placements rarely occurred before they intentionally triggered them. Though we take enormous issue with Adalytics’ methodology and conclusions, we always look to improve our products to meet our partners’ needs.”

Google representatives told the media buyers that the opt-out to Pmax is available until March 1, three sources told Adweek, speaking on conditions of anonymity to protect sensitive negotiations.

Not all buyers

Three media buyers learned of the option to opt out of Pmax campaigns after raising concerns with their Google representatives about Adalytics’ findings.

One brand had pulled its Pmax spend after the report came out on November 28. It has since reinstated spend now it has the option to opt out of SPN inventory on Pmax.

A second brand told Google it would pull spend on Pmax and app campaigns if there was no way to opt out of the SPN.

“We threatened and then they told us that solution, so we aren’t pulling,” the second brand said.

A third media buying source at an agency said it did not pull or threaten to pull spend, but did reach out to discuss Adalytics’ findings and understand how Google was fixing the issues.

Of note, another agency buyer was told by their Google rep that opting out of SPN on Pmax would not be possible on Monday. Another brand media buyer—concerned that a significant proportion of Search campaign impressions up on SPN sites—asked for greater visibility from Google as to exactly where its ads ran. So far, the brand has received no response and has paused its spend on Pmax.

Not addressing all grievences

Adalytics observed 36,000 websites in SPN eligible for advertising, including 390 pornographic sites, four sites for entities sanctioned by the U.S. government and more than 2,200 domains that seem to violate copyright laws. Adalytics found websites part of SPN by observing code on websites.

Google says Adalytics’ claims are overstated, sharing data with Adweek that in the last 30 days, over 90% of SPN impressions went to top 100 sites and apps, including YouTube. Brands that do opt into SPN see a measurable improvements in clicks and conversions, but the vast majority of spend still lands on Google search, Google said. The company also said sites in its SPN are subject to strict rules, adding that Google had taken enforcement action against many sites in the Adalytics report.

Google seem to be focusing on the low-incident rate of the issue. Anonymous agency ad buyer

While now brands can opt out of SPN, they cannot see which websites within the network their ads ran on. Prior to the Adalytics report, buyers had complained about a lack of transparency with Google’s Pmax and its mobile cousin, App Campaigns.

Buyers’ newfound ability to opt out of Universal App Campaigns and Pmax represents a step toward mitigating the issues the report raised, though doesn’t address all grievances, one buyer said.

“It’s about as much as we could hope for,” an agency buyer said. “Ideally, Google would better internalize the larger issue in the study and respond to the need for more transparency and control in campaigns on their ecosystem. But they seem to be avoiding that takeaway like the plague and focusing on the low-incident rate of the issue.”