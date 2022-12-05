Discord Snowsgiving Seasonal Event Debuts for 2022

Discord launched its yearly Snowsgiving celebration in its messaging application on desktop and mobile devices.

From Dec. 5 through 12, users will be able to participate in daily community events in Discord’s Town Hall server, which has been updated with a wintery theme. This includes activities such as drawing contests and guest speaker events.

Users will also be able to participate in a weeklong digital scavenger hunt to unlock exclusive emojis, voice backgrounds, video backgrounds and more for their account. Those who complete the scavenger hunt will be invited to watch an “exclusive performance by a popular artist,” with more details about this performance being released Dec. 9.

Finally, eligible Discord users will be able to unlock a free trial of Discord’s Nitro paid subscription service during the Snowsgiving event. Subscribers will have access to snow-themed activities (like Bobble League on Ice) and custom emojis.