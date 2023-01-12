Discord Nitro: How to Use a Custom Video Background on Desktop

Discord Nitro subscribers have access to exclusive features on the messaging platform, including the ability to use a GIF or custom image as a background during video chats.

Our guide will show you how to use a custom background in video chats in the Discord desktop application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on Mac.

Step 1: Click the gear icon near the bottom-left corner of the Discord app.

Step 2: On the left side of the screen, click “Voice & Video” under the “App Settings” section.

Step 3: Scroll down to the “Video Background” section and click the “Custom” background option.

Step 4: Tap the blue button above “Upload Image or Video” and select the desired file from your computer.

Step 5: You can use Discord’s on-screen editing tools to crop your image and/or zoom into a particular portion of your image. Once you’re done customizing your background image, click the “Apply” button in the bottom-right corner of the “Edit Image” window.

From there, your custom background will appear in the “Video Background” section of the Discord app alongside the stock background options the app provides. You can repeat these steps to add another custom background to the app. That is, even if you create another custom background, the background you originally created will remain available so long as you’re a Nitro subscriber.