Discord: How to Turn Off the Halloween Ringtone on Desktop

To celebrate the Halloween season, Discord launched a Halloween ringtone that will play when users receive calls on the messaging platform. While the Halloween ringtone is turned on by default, users can turn it off if they’d rather use Discord’s default ringtone instead.