Discord: How to Require Two-Factor Authentication for Server Moderators

Discord allows server owners to add extra security to their servers by requiring the server’s moderator(s) to have two-factor authentication enabled on their Discord account(s). In order to add this additional layer of security to their server, the server owner must also have 2FA enabled on their own Discord account.