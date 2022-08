Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

Discord allows users to join servers, or groups that are focused on specific topics or businesses, such as video games or schools. After a user joins a Discord server, they have the option to leave the server at any time if they no longer want to be a member of the group.