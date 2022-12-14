Discord: How to Create Server Roles on Desktop

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Discord allows server creators to add roles to their servers that can be assigned to specific users. For instance, they can create a “Moderator” role and assign this role to users who are responsible for moderating content in the server.

Our guide will show you how to create server roles in the Discord desktop application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on Mac.

Step 1: While viewing the channel list for your server, click the server’s name near the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Click “Server Settings” in the drop-down menu that appears.

Step 3: Click “Roles” on the left side of the screen.

Step 4: Click the “Create Role” button.

Step 5: Click the text-entry field under “Role Name” and type the desired name for the role. Note: By default, the role will be called “new role.”

By default, the role will have a gray color. You can tap one of the colorful squares to give the role a different color.

From there, you can scroll down to view options and settings you can apply to the role. You can also click “Permissions” near the top of the screen to manage the specific permissions you want members in this role to have.

Finally, you can click “Manage Members (0)” near the top of the screen to assign server members to this role.

Step 6: When you’re done customizing your role, click the green “Save Changes” button near the bottom of the application to save the role.

Once you’ve created your first role, you can repeat Steps 1-3 above and click the “Create Role” button near the right side of the screen whenever you want to create an additional role.