Discord: How to Create Server Roles on Desktop

Discord server owners can create a variety of roles to suit their needsDiscord
By Brandy Shaul

5 mins ago

Discord allows server creators to add roles to their servers that can be assigned to specific users. For instance, they can create a “Moderator” role and assign this role to users who are responsible for moderating content in the server.

Our guide will show you how to create server roles in the Discord desktop application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on Mac.

Step 1: While viewing the channel list for your server, click the server’s name near the top-left corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Click “Server Settings” in the drop-down menu that appears.

image

Step 3: Click “Roles” on the left side of the screen.

image

Step 4: Click the “Create Role” button.

image

Step 5: Click the text-entry field under “Role Name” and type the desired name for the role. Note: By default, the role will be called “new role.”

image

By default, the role will have a gray color. You can tap one of the colorful squares to give the role a different color.

image

From there, you can scroll down to view options and settings you can apply to the role. You can also click “Permissions” near the top of the screen to manage the specific permissions you want members in this role to have.

image

Finally, you can click “Manage Members (0)” near the top of the screen to assign server members to this role.

image

Step 6: When you’re done customizing your role, click the green “Save Changes” button near the bottom of the application to save the role.

image

Once you’ve created your first role, you can repeat Steps 1-3 above and click the “Create Role” button near the right side of the screen whenever you want to create an additional role.

image

