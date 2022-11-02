Discord: How to Add Custom Emojis to a Server on Mobile

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

Discord allows each server to have up to 50 custom emojis, which can be uploaded by anyone with the “Manage Emoji” permission, as well as the server’s owner. If a user is a Discord Nitro or Nitro Basic subscriber, they will be able to upload 50 additional emojis to a server, including animated emojis.