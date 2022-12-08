Clubhouse: How to Add a Profile Picture to Your House

Clubhouse’s Houses feature allows users of the social audio application to create private groups where they can chat with other users.

Once someone creates a House in the Clubhouse app, they can customize the House in a number of ways. For instance, they can upload a profile picture to make it stand out from other Houses.

Our guide will show you how to add a profile picture to your House in the Clubhouse app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Clubhouse app on iOS.

Step 1: On Clubhouse’s Houses screen, tap the House you want to customize.

Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the “Choose Photo” button and choose your desired photo on your device’s camera roll.

Step 4: You can use on-screen editing tools to crop the image, if you’d like. When you’re done editing the picture, tap “Choose” in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

From there, you can continue editing your House to suit your preferences.