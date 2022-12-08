Social How-To

Clubhouse: How to Add a Profile Picture to Your House

Users can create private groups that are only accessible via invitation

Clubhouse's Houses feature is currently in beta testingClubhouse
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

1 min ago

Clubhouse’s Houses feature allows users of the social audio application to create private groups where they can chat with other users.

Once someone creates a House in the Clubhouse app, they can customize the House in a number of ways. For instance, they can upload a profile picture to make it stand out from other Houses.

Our guide will show you how to add a profile picture to your House in the Clubhouse app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Clubhouse app on iOS.

Step 1: On Clubhouse’s Houses screen, tap the House you want to customize.

image

Step 2: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 3: Tap the “Choose Photo” button and choose your desired photo on your device’s camera roll.

image

Step 4: You can use on-screen editing tools to crop the image, if you’d like. When you’re done editing the picture, tap “Choose” in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

image

From there, you can continue editing your House to suit your preferences.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles