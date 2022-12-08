Cameo Teams Up With Candle Media on Cameo Kids

Why should grown-ups have all the fun? Personalized video messaging platform Cameo is thinking of the children Thursday.

Cameo teamed up with Candle Media to launch Cameo Kids, which lets parents and other loved ones book personalized videos for their kids from family entertainment stars, starting at $25.

Next-generation media company Candle Media acquired digitally native kids’ entertainment company Moonbug Entertainment last November, and Cameo Kids will debut with animated characters from the Moonbug portfolio including Blippi from Blippi Wonders and JJ, Cody, Cece and Nina from CoComelon.

They are joined at launch by Thomas from Mattel’s Thomas the Tank Engine, True from Netflix’s True and the Rainbow Kingdom and an animated Santa Claus.

Cameo said it will work with existing and new partners to expand Cameo Kids’ roster of characters and franchises on a rolling basis.

At launch, people can book personalized videos on Cameo Kids for key moments such as birthdays and holidays, as well as daily routines like bedtime and general messages of love and encouragement, and the company said more daily routines, new milestones and seasonal holidays will be added in the coming months.

Cameo Kids marks Cameo’s first investment in family entertainment, and the company said it created a dynamic booking form, external application-programming interfaces and quality control tools so that its partners can seamlessly onboard and manage animated characters.

Cameo co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis said in a statement, “We’ve seen jaw-dropping fan reactions to Cameo videos over the past few years, including truly wowed children, so we’re excited to spread even more of that joy with this new offering. Candle Media and Moonbug helped bring this to life by partnering with us to launch some of the biggest names in children’s entertainment and create endless possibilities for new characters and creative product use cases. We’re building a platform where families can get their kid’s favorite star to not just know their name, but share support for every important moment in their child’s life—big and small.”

Candle Media co-founders and co-CEO’ Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs added, “The creator economy is driven by opportunities for fans to engage directly with their favorite personalities, and we are thrilled to partner with Cameo to allow parents and loved ones to create personalized Cameo videos featuring many of our most popular animated characters from Moonbug and, over time, additional Candle brands and franchises.”