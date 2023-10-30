In 2020, brands and agencies pledged to devote more marketing spend to Black-owned and Black-targeted publishers. But the immature advertising infrastructure of the sector—a lack of programmatic pipes—as well as scale challenges, soon bottlenecked the effort and benefited incumbents in the space .

Since then, in a bid to address these technical issues and capitalize on the growing demand for multicultural media, a new cohort of Black media collectives has emerged.

These organizations, which include Bomesi [Black Owned Media Equity and Sustainability Institute], B Code, Blavity360 and Group Black, have over the last three years pioneered an approach to the collective model that represents a radical departure from previous incarnations, prioritizing collaboration and tech support, according to interviews with founders and media buyers.

“Collectives have become key in addressing certain scale challenges encountered within the multicultural space and can be useful in simplifying agency investment across a broader variety of publishers than would be...