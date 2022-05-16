Platforms

As Meta Stumbles, Major Advertisers Are Finding Other Platforms Do the Job Just as Well

Big brands find marketing opportunities like those once found on Facebook

Meta is losing both its precision and its cool factor.Illustration: ChefBoyRG
By Catherine Perloff

Meta has long sold itself as a magic advertising machine. It brings brand marketers billions of eyeballs and features advanced tech that powers lower-funnel conversions. The company is a priority in every advertiser’s media budget, even as scandals have damaged its reputation. But in its fourth-quarter earnings call in February, its pedestal atop the media ecosystem seemed a little less stable.

This story first appeared in the May 16, 2022 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

