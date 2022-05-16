As Meta Stumbles, Major Advertisers Are Finding Other Platforms Do the Job Just as Well

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
Meta has long sold itself as a magic advertising machine. It brings brand marketers billions of eyeballs and features advanced tech that powers lower-funnel conversions. The company is a priority in every advertiser’s media budget, even as scandals have damaged its reputation. But in its fourth-quarter earnings call in February, its pedestal atop the media ecosystem seemed a little less stable.